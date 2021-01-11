 
     
Emanuel Gyenes completes stage 8 of Dakar Rally in 22nd place

Romanian Emanuel Gyenes managed to complete stage 8 of the Dakar Rally, in the motorcycle event, held on Monday between the Saudi localities Sakakah and Neom, spanning 375 km, in the 22nd place, his best ranking in the current edition.

Emanuel Gyenes (KTM), ranked 22nd, arrived 30 minutes 38 seconds behind the winner. He won the stage at Malle Moto and was second at the Marathon.

The Satu Mare-born ranks 30 in the general rankings, at 05 h 37 min 08 sec of the leader.

In the Malle Moto class (without technical assistance), Gyenes is still third, and in the Marathon class, he is second, at 3 h 22 min 53 sec behind Spanish Tosha Schareina (KTM).

Neom Loop Stage will take place on Tuesday, with a 579-km length, of which 465 km timed.

