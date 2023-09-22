EnergyMin Burduja: Message I sent to contractor Duro Felguera and Romgaz is to speed things up in Iernut

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, said on Friday, after visiting the Iernut Thermal Power Plant, that he had instructed the contractor Duro Felguera and the National Gas Company Romgaz to speed up the work on the new combined cycle thermoelectric power plant with turbines with gas, under construction, told Agerpres.

"The message I sent to the contractor and to Romgaz is to speed things up so that we can all benefit from this investment as quickly as possible and, first of all, to benefit Mures county. I saw the power plant from 1963. Yesterday they celebrated 60 years since the first synchronization of the Iernut thermoelectric plant. It was a really impressive 800 megawatt plant. Today we are discussing a single group that remained in operation with great efforts and I publicly congratulate the team of specialists from Iernut who succeeded to maintain these energy groups with superhuman efforts. I also talked with Duro Felguera, there are more than 100 people on the site at the moment, so it is a good mobilization of the contractor and the schedule is respected", Minister Sebastian Burduja told press conference supported.

The minister of energy pointed out that the project is financed from the national investment plan and has a completion deadline of the end of next year.