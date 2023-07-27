EUR 400 million European funds to be used to reimburse expenses incurred by Ukrainian refugees

The Romanian government on Thursday approved an ordinance under which 400 million euros worth of European funds will be used to reimburse expenses run by Romania to support Ukrainian citizens refugees in the country, told Agerpres.

The ordinance supplements government's emergency ordinance 113/2022 on measures necessary for the implementation of the European Aid Fund intended for the most disadvantaged people, the reimbursement of expenses related to the support of refugees from Ukraine, as well as the awarding of grants from non-refundable external funds for investment in the retooling of SMEs, while amending and supplementing government emergency ordinance 166/2022 on support to categories of vulnerable people for energy price compensation, partially supported by non-reimbursable external funds.

Under the new ordinance, the government approved the addition to the financial allocation that can be reimbursed on a unit cost basis under Operational Programme Human Capital 2014-2020 of EUR 400 million in EU contribution, so that "the budgetary impact on the national budget is significantly reduced."

The addition is made based on estimated savings at the level of completed and/or ongoing projects at the level of the Operational Programme Human Capital.

Another new source of funding is introduced under the ordinance, namely Operational Programme Administrative Capacity for the programming period 2014-2020.

From the total amount, the Interior Ministry will get EUR 118,427,000, including EUR 100 million in contribution from the European Union.

The expenses are reimbursed from non-repayable European funds under Operational Programme Human Capital 2014-2020, after the launch of the call for projects by the management authority of the operational programme and the conclusion of a financing agreement between the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) and the Interior Ministry (MAI).