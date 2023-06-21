 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Exhibition 'Art of Romanian Ia and Pottery: A Humanity Heritage' to open at Azulejos Museum in Lisbon

Școala de la Piscu
Școala de la Piscu olarit

The exhibition "Art of Romanian Ia and Pottery: A Humanity Heritage", organized by the 'Dimitrie Gusti' National Village Museum will open on Friday at the Azulejos Museum in Lisbon and will receive visitors until August 31.

"It will feature representative ceramic items from the collection of the 'Dimitrie Gusti' National Village Museum in Bucharest, among which we mention Horezu plates - enlisted as UNESCO cultural heritage, or extremely valuable Transylvanian pottery shapes (pitchers, plates and stove tiles)," the Village Museum team announced in a Facebook post.

Also on display will be Romanian folklore clothing sets that highlight the beauty of the Romanian folk blouse 'ie', namely traditional costumes specific to Oltenia, Muntenia and Moldova, with a special focus on the top sleeve embroidery 'altita', an element inducted in 2022 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Universal Ia Day is celebrated every year on June 24, on the feast of the Romanian fairies Sânziene, and was initiated in 2013 by the online community La Blouse Roumaine. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.