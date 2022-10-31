Exhibition dedicated to Alba Iulia Coronation Centennial to open at BNR premises

The exhibition organized by the Museum of the National Bank of Romania under the High Patronage of Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, will see the presentation of the volume Coronation of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria, October 15 - 17, 1922, put out by the National Archives of Romania.Also, the National Bank of Romania will launch into numismatic circulation, starting on October 31, 2022, a gold and a silver coin dedicated to the Coronation Centennial.Featured on the obverse of both coins is the Coronation Cathedral in Alba Iulia, represented after a period image, next to Romania's coat of arms, the arc inscription "ROMANIA", the face value "500 LEI" on the gold coin, and "10 LEI" for the silver coin, respectively, and the year of issue "2022".Shown on the reverse of both coins are the effigies and signatures of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria, the arched inscription "INCORONAREA DE LA ALBA IULIA (ALBA IULIA CORONATION)" and the latent inscription "100 ANI (100 YEARS)".The gold and silver coins come packed in separate transparent methacrylate capsules accompanied by presentation leaflets which also include the issue's certificate of authenticity signed by the BNR governor and the central cashier.The maximum mintage is 1,000 pieces for the gold coin and 5,000 pieces for the silver coin.The selling price is 14,100.00 RON, VAT excluded, for the gold coin, and 470.00 RON, VAT excluded, for the silver coin.Both coins dedicated to the centennial of King Ferdinand I and Queen Maria's coronation in Alba Iulia are legal tender in Romania, the BNR said.