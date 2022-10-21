Expenditures for environmental protection worth 1.4% of GDP in Romania in 2021

According to official statistics, the highest expenses for environmental protection were recorded in the field of waste management at specialized producers, respectively 77.3% of the total expenses in the field of waste management.At the same time, the largest investments for environmental protection were registered in the field of waste water management at the public administration, representing 74.8% of the total investments in the field of waste water management.INS data reveals that, in 2021, in Romania, at a general level, investments for environmental protection represented approximately 24.4% of the total expenses for this field.Last year, the largest investments for environmental protection were recorded in the field of waste water management, with a value of approximately 2.275 billion RON, current prices.Also in terms of value, the highest expenses for environmental protection were recorded in the field of waste management, with a value of 9.059 billion RON (current prices), followed by the field of waste water management - with approximately 3.427 billion RON.