Extractive, processing industries contribute to 5.3pct increase in industry turnover in 2019

The extractive industry and the processing industry contributed to the 5.3pct increase in the turnover of the industrial sector in 2019, compared to the previous year, show data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday.

Thus, between January 1 and December 31, 2019, the extractive industry turnover increased by 10.4pct, while the processing industry registered a jump of 5.2pct, compared to 2018.Also, per big industrial groups, increases in the turnover were recorded in the durable goods industry (+7.7pct), the intermediate goods industry (+7.6pct), the capital goods industry (+4.2pct), the current-use goods industry (+4.1pct) and the energy industry (+3.6pct).According to the quoted source, in December 2019 vs. December 2018, the turnover in the industry increased by 8.5pct overall, due to the positive results of the processing industry (+9.3pct). On the other hand, the extractive industry decreased by 9.2pct.Also, per major industrial groups, the most important increases in the turnover were registered in the durable goods industry (+11.3pct), the current-use goods industry (+10.2pct), the capital goods industry (+9.7pct), the energy industry (+6.3pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+6.1pct).The energy industry recorded a 5.3pct increase in turnover in December 2019, compared to the previous month of the same year.

AGERPRES