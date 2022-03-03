Faculty of Political Science of the University of Bucharest launches the uni4Ukraine platform

The Faculty of Political Science of the University of Bucharest launched on Wednesday the uni4Ukraine platform, available at http://uni4ukraine.unibuc.ro, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The project aims to identify, monitor and present in a single place and in an easily accessible form the existing initiatives that support people who have left or intend to leave Ukraine via Romania. The platform includes information, resources and contact details relevant to those taking refuge from Ukraine in/via Romania, regardless of citizenship, the list and contact details of all initiatives at the University of Bucharest (information, accommodation, volunteer recruitment, donation collection, fundraising, translations for public authorities), as well as a list of reputable international initiatives to support members of the academic community in difficulty or at risk, Agerpres.ro informs.

Moreover, for those who want to provide support as volunteers, including blood donation, information and contact details of reputable public authorities and organizations that can efficiently manage resources and can also identify people who could take advantage of/misuse the situation, are available on the uni4Ukraine platform, at the address http://uni4ukraine.unibuc.ro.

On Thursday, at 13.00, 173 people, foreign students and Ukrainian citizens were accommodated in the dormitories of the University of Bucharest and at the "Academica" Guest House. To these are added the more than 60 people housed in the Baptist Theological Institute hall of residence, the Ruth Center, as well as in the CEREFREA Villa Noel spaces. Another 40 people are expected to arrive during the day.