Fake driving license, with Russian Federation marks, discovered at border control

The Galati border police are investigating a man, a citizen of the Republic of Moldova, who showed at border control a driving license with the marks of the Russian Federation authorities, which turned out to be fake, the Territorial Service of the Galati Border Police informed on Monday.

According to the cited source, a man, a citizen of the Republic of Moldova, aged 47 years old, driving a minibus registered in Russia came at the Oancea Border Crossing Point (PTF) for control formalities on the inbound to the country, Agerpres informs.

He presented for control, next to the biometric passport, a driving license with the photo and personal data, which bore the marks of the Russian Federation.

Given the suspicions regarding the authenticity of the presented document, additional checks were carried out. On this occasion, it was established that the driving license does not meet the required features for an authentic document, being a fake.

With regard to the findings, the man stated that in 2017, between September and November, he completed the driving school in Russia and that in January 2018 he received his driving license from the driving school desk, assuming that it was genuine.

Further investigations are being carried out in the case under the aspect of committing the crimes of forgery, complicity in material forgery in official documents and driving a vehicle without a driving license.