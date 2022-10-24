Famous groups from Budapest, Bucharest and Barcelona at 5th Infinite Dance Festival, in Oradea

The Nagyvárad Dance Ensemble of the Szigligeti Theater in Oradea organizes and hosts, between October 26 and 30, the fifth edition of the theater-dance festival "Infinite Dance Festival", a large manifestation of professional and amateur dance companies.

According to the program, four dance groups from Budapest, two from Bucharest and one from Barcelona will perform in the festival. Besides them, the Nagyvárad Dance Ensemble will present two shows, with the productions "La belle epoque" and "Antigona".

The seven participating ensembles and the titles of the productions are as follows: Barcelona Flamenco Ballet (Barcelona) with the show "Luxuria"; Contemporary Creative Dreamers (Bucharest) with "The Last Raid of HumanKind"; Duda Éva Társulat (Budapest): "Ramazuri"; Gangaray Dance Company (Budapest): "Agora I"; Nemzeti Táncszínház (National Dance Theatre): "Tükörben" (În oglinda / In the Mirror) - educational theater-dance show for high school classes; PR-Evolution Dance Company (Budapest): "Agape" and Teodora Tudose (Bucharest): Iubeste-ma cinci minute (Szeress öt percig / Love me for five Minutes).

For three days, between October 26 and 28, several amateur troupes, from hip-hop to cheerleading, will participate during the day, in Ferdinand I Square (in front of the State Theatre), in training workshops under the guidance of the artists from the Nagyvárad Dance Ensemble, and then on Sunday they will present their creations and acquired skills in short choreographic programs, in a competition.

"Dance is one of the oldest means of expression, a universal language of mankind. It helps us to mark and transmit to future generations all the important moments and significant events of our private and social life. At the same time, dance is also a platform for innovation, of the search for the harmony of new contents and forms of expression. I am happy that, already for the fifth time, the Szigligeti Theater can be the space where this search and innovation take place. Dear members of the audience, dear citizens of Oradea! Let yourselves be carried away by the magic of dance, we are waiting for you at the Infinite Dance Festival!" said the director of the Szigligeti Theatre, Czvikker Katalin.AGERPRES