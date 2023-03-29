Farmers' protest before the European Commission: Romanian farmers deserve respect!

A delegation of the Farmers' Force Association (AFF) is currently in Brussels to send a warning-signal call before the European Commission and the European Parliament about the difficult situation of the Romanian agri-food sector.

"Today, 29 March 2023, the AFF delegation will display a banner before the European Commission with the message "Romanian Farmers deserve respect!." This moment was chosen because on 30 March there is a technical meeting at the European Commission level to discuss the recalculation of the aid from European money that Romania is to receive," according to a press release issued by the association on Wednesday.

The initial decision of 20 March was that out of a budget of 56 million EUR, Poland would receive 30 million, Bulgaria 16 million and Romania 10 million. Representatives of the association argue that "the total amount is an insult" for the effort made by farmers in Eastern Europe and, obviously, the splitting of this amount is clearly to Romania's disadvantage once again, told Agerpres.

"This is the reason for the trip of the official delegation of the Farmers' Force Association to Brussels. We thought that prior to the Commission meeting on 30 March, we should send a signal that Romanian farmers deserve respect in Brussels," AFF member Daniel Radu stated.

Another AFF member conveys that Romanian farmers have been at the forefront of the European effort to help Ukraine, and this effort must be recognized by European officials: "Romanian farmers have made sacrifices, given up income and profit margins. This effort must be recognized and appreciated," AFF member Gabi Corodeanu stated.

In addition to the public actions mentioned above, the AFF delegation has scheduled meetings with Romanian MEPs and also interviews with media representatives in Brussels. Another important moment will be the presentation of the same public message before the European farmers' organisation - the Committee of Professional Agricultural Organisations (COPA)- the General Confederation of Agricultural Cooperatives (COGECA), in order to ask for equal treatment of all Romanian farmers in supporting, at European level, the legitimate interests of the national agri-food sector.