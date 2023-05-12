FinMin Caciu: Gov't passes emergency ordinance cutting public spending.

The Government has adopted the emergency ordinance on reducing public spending, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Friday.

"I am sure that most of you are aware of the Government's initiative to adopt a series of measures to ensure a more correct and efficient use of public money. Compared to the form that we had in the decision-making transparency, some changes have been made during the approval process," said Adrian Caciu at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

He presented, briefly, the measures for intervention on authorising officers' expenditure, the establishment of monthly expenditure limits by the Government and the derogation from these limits only by memorandum approved by the Government, contained in the ordinance, told Agerpres.

"The reduction by 10% of expenditure on goods and services, with the exception of expenditure in the health and education sectors, the prohibition of the purchase, leasing, rental of cars, office equipment by public authorities and institutions... Here we have an exception related to the 'Rabla' programme for authorities that purchase non-polluting cars; the suspension of filling vacant or temporarily vacant posts by competition or examination, except for single posts; and, basically, here, by memorandum, the sectors will come to the Government if a derogation is needed for those sectors where it is necessary to continue hiring staff, including education and health," Caciu also said.

He added that the same ordinance introduced a new instrument to make the payment of outstanding bills to electricity suppliers more flexible under the compensation scheme that operates under "Ordinance 27," in that, until the amounts in the Transition Fund, which is fed by the exceptional revenues from the producers in the energy sector, can be balanced, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Labour can pay the outstanding invoices to the suppliers on the basis of the statements coming from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), from their own budgets, from other expenditure titles.