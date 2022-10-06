FinMin Caciu: Romania's advantage is that we have a lot of room for investment

Romania's advantage in the coming years is that we have a large room for development, as a result of the lack of investments until now, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu said on Thursday, told Agerpres.

He participated in the launch of the SME White Paper for 2022.

"We are starting to work on the 2023 budget, which will continue to be based on the provision of important stimuli to the economy, and therefore it is important, on the one hand, to continue the programs we have, IMM Invest, plus financing programs with state aid. These will continue in 2023. I would like us to have other programs and I think we will work to design new programs for the economy. So the stimuli will continue," said the minister.

In context, Caciu mentioned what are Romania's advantages. "Our advantage is that the vulnerabilities we have accumulated over time, in the sense that we did not invest on time, have left us a lot of room to invest. There are many countries in Europe that have nowhere to invest. They are moving to other areas, because they cannot do large infrastructure works, because they have. This structural lack of ours over time will represent, from my point of view, an element of boost, of pushing development in the coming years. And together we must find the programs in the sectors under potential, with which we can lead the economy to growth, although it will still be complicated."

He mentioned that inflation still represents a very big risk.

"Last year, when inflation increased three times, it was a good time to look at measures to stop inflation. Once started, inflation's snowball is difficult to stop and we see that even central banks cannot act with the necessary speed to curb inflation, because the action to stop inflation produces additional costs," the Government's official argued.

According to the White Paper of SMEs, launched on Thursday by the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), inflation, the uncertainty of future developments and bureaucracy are at the top of the list of difficulties faced by SMEs in Romania this year.