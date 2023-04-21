First Romanian language lectureship in Latin America to open in Chile

Romanian ambassador to Chile Floricel Paul Mocanu has announced that the first Romanian language lectureship in Latin America will open at the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities of Universidad de Chile in October.

"On Thursday morning, I had a meeting at the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities of Universidad de Chile (...) on this topic. I think it is the last technical discussion regarding the opening of the lectureship. It was agreed that it will open in October of this year because the Chilean academic year is divided into quarters, not semestres, as it is in Romania, and in October the third quarter of the actual academic year will begin. All the conditions are met with help from the Romanian Language Institute in Bucharest, which has recently obtained approval for the establishment and funding of the position of Romanian language, culture and civilisation lecturer in Santiago, and Universidad de Chile and the respective faculty welcomed us with great enthusiasm. They told us that -- next to the great interest not only in the Romania language, but also in the Romanian literature -- there is also the interest of the university in completing the gamut of all the Romance languages that are studied in this university," said the ambassador.

He added that the Romanian language lectureship will be the first in Latin America, not only in South America, told Agerpres.

He also spoke about the official visit to Chile that President Klaus Iohannis was scheduled to make on Saturday.

"Bilateral relationships have been on an upward trajectory for at least a year and a half. (...) During the past year, we had diplomatic consultations at the level of state secretaries that led to the visit of President Iohannis, which will take place these days. During this period, we had two visits to Romania at the parliamentary level by chairs of friendship groups from both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, with the event of these days being practically the most important political activity in bilateral relationships in the last two decades. There was another presidential visit about ten years ago, but it was at the level of international organisations -- it was a meeting in Santiago of state and government leaders from the EU member countries and from the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. This is basically the first Romanian presidential visit in the history of a head of state in bilateral relations with Chile," said Mocanu.

He added that Iohannis and his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric will discuss business co-operation, bilateral diplomatic dialogue and dialogue inside international organisations, as well as world current affairs such as environmental protection, renewable energies, cyber-security, protection against disasters, cultural themes.

President Klaus Iohannis is on a Latin America tour until April 26 that includes official visits to Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The visit to Chile is the first at this level in the last ten years. Former president Traian Basescu participated in 2013 in the EU (European Union) - CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Summit, which took place in Santiago de Chile, January 25-28.