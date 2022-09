The first snowfall this autumn at over 2,000 meters altitude in the Fagaras Mountains brought a layer of four centimeters of snow on Transfagarasan (motorway running across the Fagaras Mts - ed.n.) and in the Balea Lake tourist area, according to the Transylvania South Meteorological Center in Sibiu.

The chalet keepers at the Balea Lake Cabin posted on their social media page: "Autumn in the house, winter outside".

Balea Lake can be reached both on Transfagarasan and by cable car.