First volume of History of the Romanian Academy Library to be released on Thursday

The first volume of the History of the Library of the Romanian Academy, which will present, documentarily and analytically, the activity of over a century and a half of the largest and richest library in Romania, will be launched on Thursday, a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday reads.

The president of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, the vice-president of the Academy Razvan Theodorescu and the managing director of the Library of the Romanian Academy, Nicolae St. Noica, will take the floor.

"Many have thought about a developed history of the Academy Library, but it has remained in the project stage until today. Here, the new management and the team of researchers of the institution fulfill a great desideratum and put the older thought into practice. History of the Academy Library Române wants to respond to the desideratum of intellectuals, to rekindle young people's taste for books, for manuscripts, for stamps, for coins and medals, for maps, that is, for those golden grains elaborated by the most enlightened minds and left as a legacy to posterity," academic Ioan-Aurel Pop writes in the preface of the first volume, told Agerpres.

The first volume of the History of the Romanian Academy Library, dedicated to the period 1867 - 1885, brings to attention the pioneering era and at the same time of great effervescence of the establishment and organization according to modern principles of an institution with a national purpose, responsible for collecting, preserving and promoting the memory of Romanian spirituality.

Professor Nicolae Noica, honorary member of the Romanian Academy, emphasized that this first volume pays "a tribute to the Romanian scholars and patriots of the mid-19th century, who did not spare their time, enthusiasm, energy, intelligence and assets to raise a fundamental institution in a modern state".

The History of the Library of the Romanian Academy is an extensive project conceived in 10 volumes.

Founded on August 6, 1867, the Library of the Romanian Academy recently celebrated 155 years of uninterrupted activity, during which it continuously enriched its collections, becoming one of the most important patrimonial libraries in South-Eastern Europe and a reference space for researchers from the whole country and the world.

The Library of the Romanian Academy is today an encyclopedic library, bringing together an impressive heritage of books, manuscripts, incunabula, legal deeds released by ruler's Chancellery, with the ruler's seal, maps and atlases, musical scores, graphic works, the richest collection of photographs and the richest numismatic fund in the country, as well as the most complete collection of Romanian press.