Five healthcare professionals of the Bucharest-based Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases got infected with the novel coronavirus, the manager of the healthcare facility, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to him, it is about two doctors, a nurse, a biochemist and an assistive worker.Of the five, one doctor is symptomatic."One doctor is symptomatic, all the others are asymptomatic. They are in hospital," said Streinu-Cercel.