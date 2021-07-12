 
     
Florin Citu, about SIIJ: The solution must be found in Romania's Parliament

Guvernul Romaniei
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said, asked if the coalition could be broken due to the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania's (UDMR) refusal to accept the solution coming from the Government regarding the Section for the Investigation of Justice Crimes (SIIJ), that the solution must be found in Parliament.

"These things must be discussed now and the solution must be found in Romania's Parliament. The Romanian Government has adopted a bill to abolish the SIIJ. The Ministry of Justice must support Parliament and the coalition must find a solution to get over this moment," Citu said in a press statement, agerpres reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Monday that as long as there is no solution in the ruling coalition to disband the SIIJ, a special session of Parliament is "premature and dysfunctional".

