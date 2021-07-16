Fog triggers massive 40-car pileup on eastbound Bucharest - Constanta motorway

Eastbound traffic is halted Friday morning on the Bucharest - Constanta A2 motorway near the city of Medgidia due to a multi-vehicle collision that triggered a pileup of 40 cars; 17 people, five children included, were injured and one victim was trapped, the Infotrafic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs.The red intervention plan has been activated.
There is a 3-km long car line on the lane to Constanta.
First responder crews from four County Emergency Inspectorates have been dispatched to the scene: fire trucks, extrication squads, Mobile Emergency, Reanimation and Extrication Service ambulances, multiple-casualty ambulances.