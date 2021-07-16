 
     
Fog triggers massive 40-car pileup on eastbound Bucharest - Constanta motorway

Eastbound traffic is halted Friday morning on the Bucharest - Constanta A2 motorway near the city of Medgidia due to a multi-vehicle collision that triggered a pileup of 40 cars; 17 people, five children included, were injured and one victim was trapped, the Infotrafic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs.

The red intervention plan has been activated.

There is a 3-km long car line on the lane to Constanta.

First responder crews from four County Emergency Inspectorates have been dispatched to the scene: fire trucks, extrication squads, Mobile Emergency, Reanimation and Extrication Service ambulances, multiple-casualty ambulances.

