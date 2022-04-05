Force of the Right's Orban: Sub-mediocrities in power by mistake made us laughing stock

The Chairman of the Force of the Right party, Ludovic Orban, criticized, on Monday evening, the way in which the speech of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was translated and the technical conditions in which the videoconference took place, stating that "the sub-mediocrities in power by mistake" made "a laughing stock" of Romania, at a time when the attention of international public opinion was directed towards our country, Agerpres reports.

"I was looking forward to this moment of reference in our political and parliamentary life, the speech before the Romanian Parliament of the heroic President of Ukraine, in a life-and-death struggle for survival in the face of an aggressor who does not shy away from any mischief to achieve his ambitions. I didn't hear anything in the first part of Zelenskyy's speech. Then I only heard the President of Ukraine, without a translation. When the translator started speaking, I was sorry that he started translating. He showed that he either does not know the Ukrainian language or does not know the Romanian language," Orban wrote on Facebook.He claimed that the translator "completely destroyed any emotion, any epic thread, any logic"."At one point we were left without an image. And we also had to endure the ordeal of listening to the stammering syllables of Citu, Ciolacu and Ciuca. At a time when the attention of the international public was directed towards Romania, the sub-mediocrities accidentally in power made us a laughing stock," added Ludovic Orban.The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave a speech via video conference in the Romanian Parliament on Monday evening. He voiced his conviction that Romania would participate in the restoration of his country after the war and mentioned that he wanted a dialogue to support the Romanian and Ukrainian communities in the two countries, respectively.