Foreign Ministry marks 25 years since Chemical Weapons Convention took effect

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention and since the establishment of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an international organization based in The Hague (Netherlands), whose main objective is to implement the provisions of the Convention, Agerpres reports.

The MAE thus emphasizes the particular relevance of the Chemical Weapons Convention, one of the most important international legal instruments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation, the first universal treaty aimed at eliminating an entire category of weapons of mass destruction under strict international control, constituting an important pillar for global security.Romania is a firm and active supporter of the Chemical Weapons Convention, one of the first ratifying states, and rigorously fulfills its obligations as a member state, as confirmed by the evaluations resulting from the 18 international inspections carried out by the OPCW since its establishment to the chemical platforms in Romania.Romania is also working to deepen the collaboration with the OPCW, by developing specific joint projects, aimed at increasing the training of the relevant Romanian authorities and OPCW staff, in the current context marked by security challenges, which reveals the role of the OPCW in combating proliferation and use of chemical weapons.