Former PM Ciolos: Around 30,000 people registered on website of future 'Romania Together Movement' party

Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos announced on Sunday that about 30,000 people registered on the website of the future party called "Romania Together Movement," out of which 17,000 expressed the wish to become members of the new political formation.

"I understood today, now, in the afternoon, from the colleagues, that we have around 30,000 people who already registered on the website of the future party and out of which almost 17,000 say they want to become members when the party will have a legal existence, therefore, they will receive an automatic registration form after the party will have a legal existence, and another positive thing, surprisingly for me, is that of the 30,000 people, there are 11,000 who are willing to volunteer in order to support this party," Ciolos stated at Realitatea TV private television station.Dacian Ciolos announced on Friday that he filed with the court the request to establish the "Romania Together Movement" party.

AGERPRES .