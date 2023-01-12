ForMin Aurescu: Accession to Schengen, major priority for Romania, we count on support of Swedish Presidency of EU Council

Accession to the Schengen Area is a major priority for Romania, minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said, on Thursday, noting that our country counts on Sweden's support in this file, as a mediator, having taken over the six-month Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy recalled, in the press conference organized by the Swedish Embassy in Bucharest on the occasion of taking over the Presidency of the EU Council, the way in which our country managed the situation created by the war in Ukraine, showing that Romania was a "de facto guardian of EU security ".

As regards the vote against joining the Schengen Area in the JHA Council on December 8, Aurescu said "Romania was unfairly denied its legitimate expectations".

"We count on the support of the Swedish Presidency", he said, pointing out that our country is in "the most favorable position so far".

"We are not starting from scratch, but building on everything we have achieved so far," added Bogdan Aurescu.

In her turn, the Swedish ambassador in Bucharest, Therese Hyden, pointed out that "the Schengen file will be on the agenda of an official meeting, when the conditions are favorable", namely when Austria changes its position regarding Romania, and the Netherlands changes its position regarding Bulgaria.

We took over this important file from the Czech Presidency and we will work intensively, she added.

It is too early to say when this process will end, said Therese Hyden, in terms of a time horizon.

Minister Aurescu specified that, at this moment, there is a dialogue with the Austrian side, in order to create the "premises for a favorable context".

"We must not generate hasty expectations," he said.AGERPRES