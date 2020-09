ForMin Aurescu: I am outraged by policy of harassing and arresting of members of opposition in Belarus

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declares himself "outraged" by the "policy of harassing and arresting of members of the opposition in Belarus" and calls for respect for fundamental human rights.

"I am outraged by the continued policy of harassing and arresting of members of the opposition in Belarus. There is a need to fully respect fundamental rights, to stop such kind of intimidating actions and to initiate political dialogue!," the Romanian diplomat wrote on Twitter.