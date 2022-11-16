ForMin Aurescu: It is premature to pronounce on causes of incident in Poland

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu considers it is premature to pronounce on the "regrettable incident" of Tuesday evening in Ukraine, as all the circumstances need to be elucidated, told Agerpres.

"This regrettable incident last night in Poland, on the border with Ukraine, shows us first of all how difficult and sensitive the security situation created by Russia's war against Ukraine is. It is very important that all the circumstances are elucidated. We need to find out what the causes of this incident are. That is why today, at this very moment when we are discussing, the North Atlantic Council Meeting continues. All the allied ambassadors together with NATO Secretary General are discussing the data and information (...) that are available. The NATO Secretary General will make a statement after the meeting, to present the results of this debate. It is, at this time, premature to pronounce on the causes of the incident and consequently on the measures that remain to be decided upon by the North Atlantic Alliance," said Aurescu, on Wednesday, at the Senate.

The Romanian Foreign Affaitrs Minister expressed his solidarity with Poland and sent his condolences to the families of the two victims.

According to the head of the Romanian diplomacy, the Romanian authorities are in contact with "the Polish partner, strategic partner and ally within NATO".