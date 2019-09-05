ForMin Manescu, chairman of Vietnam's Foreign Policy Committee discuss labour cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu met on Thursday Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, with the rank of minister, Nguyen Van Giau. Among others, the two officials discussed labor and social justice cooperation.

According to a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu asked for the support of the Chairman of Vietnam's Foreign Policy Committee for speeding up accreditation procedures for Romanian exports of animal products to Vietnam.

"Cooperation on labor and social justice was an important element of the agenda of talks, with both parties expressing their commitment to maintaining a sustained dialogue between the relevant institutions," said the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ramona Manescu also spoke about stepping up cooperation in the field of agriculture, including through the exchange of experts in areas of common interest.

The Romanian top diplomat emphasized Romania's support for the development of the EU - Vietnam cooperation, which was recently reinforced by the signing, during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, of the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement, the cited release said.