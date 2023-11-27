ForMin Odobescu meets EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Lajcak

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, on Monday had a meeting with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, Miroslav Lajcak.

According to a press release of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place on the sidelines of a seminary on EU enlargement, organized in Bucharest by the European Council on Foreign Relations and GlobalFocus Center think-tanks, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, the two high officials had an exchange of views on the current situation in the Western Balkans while focusing mostly on the overall security situation, and they also insisted on the need to further strengthen European and regional cooperation.

Odobescu underscored the importance of continuing the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue facilitated by the European Union, especially in the current security context and considering the vulnerabilities amplified by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine.

The head of Romanian diplomacy also 'reiterated Romania's support for the activity of the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajcak and voiced her appreciation for the efforts the latter made to advance the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, including in the context of the current tensions that escalated again in Northern Kosovo."

Minister Odobescu also presented the conclusions of her current visits to various countries in the region, during which she reiterated Romania's firm support for the European track of the Western Balkan states, based on their own merit principle.