ForMin Odobescu on official visit to Rep. of Moldova

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, is on an official visit to Chisinau, on Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation of the deputy prime minister, the minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs.

The head of Romanian diplomacy will be received by the president of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and will have meetings both at the government, with prime minister Dorin Recean, and at the Parliament, with the president of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu.

Also, the agenda of the visit includes bilateral political consultations with deputy prime minister Nicu Popescu.

The visit to the Republic of Moldova is the first foreign trip of minister Luminita Odobescu after assuming the mandate on June 15.

"This visit has a particular relevance both for addressing the priority topics on the bilateral and European integration agenda, as well as for the coordination of efforts and projects for the next period," the MAE representatives add.

The trip takes place in a period marked by intense efforts by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova for the advancement of democratic reforms and for the effective implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission formulated in June 2022, in the context of granting the state a candidate for EU accession.

During the discussions with high-ranking officials from Chisinau, minister Luminita Odobescu "will reconfirm the firm and broad-ranging support of Romania in the concrete advancement of the European path, in successfully overcoming the challenges faced by the Republic of Moldova, as well as for the expansion of bilateral economic and sectorial cooperation".AGERPRES