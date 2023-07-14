FOTO - Bulgarian Prime Minister: 'Second Ruse-Giurgiu bridge takes on new dimension with start of war in Ukraine'

Building a second bridge at Ruse - Giurgiu has acquired a new dimension with the start of the war in Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Friday after talks with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the Victoria Palace of Government, but until the project is completed, the Bulgarian official argues in favour of a ferry line between the two cities to be put into operation as soon as possible to cope with the heavy traffic.

"For years we have been discussing a second bridge at Ruse - Giurgiu. It is a very important route linking Bulgaria to Bucharest. This route has taken on a new dimension since Russia started the war in Ukraine. It is part of the logistic direction in terms of preparing the defence of NATO's eastern flank and we have every reason to speed up the planning, design and preparation of this bridge as soon as possible. That is why we have discussed possible funding sources. Both countries want it to be realised as soon as possible. At the same time, given that this task also requires time, we have raised the issue of getting the Ruse - Giurgiu ferry line up and running as soon as possible, so that we can help this heavy traffic, which is linked both to the highly developed business relations between the two countries, but also to the need to ease traffic congestion in economic terms. We also want to help tourists travelling in both directions," said Nikolai Denkov.

As regards the accession to the Schengen Area, Nikolai Denkov stressed that Romania and Bulgaria have fulfilled all the accession criteria and pointed out that this process must be completed together by the two countries.

"This is my first working visit and it is no coincidence that it takes place in Romania. We are strategic partners, not only do we have an agreement signed in this regard, but there are several projects that need to be implemented, given that they are for the benefit of our peoples and our states, which also have a European dimension. We need to make up for the short time we have with much more intense activity. (...) First of all Schengen. We unanimously agree that we have met all the criteria that have been set by the European Union and it is also not by chance that we have a positive decision from the European Commission, from the European Parliament, we must complete the process and we must complete it together, in discussions, both at political level and at expert level with those states that still have certain reservations. We have developed concrete plans of action between our Ministries of Internal Affairs, Border Police, at political level and we will work together with you to be able to complete this process positively," explained the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

"Obviously, we have to be very careful in what we say to people in our countries, because not everything depends on us. There are internal processes, both in the Netherlands and in Austria, over which we have no control, but we have to do our best and say these things, both at European level and to the governments and parliaments of the Netherlands and Austria," added Nikolai Denkov.

AGERPRES