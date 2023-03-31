Frans Timmermans: We are in the midst of an industrial revolution in which everything is changing in our economy

We are in the midst of an industrial revolution in which everything is changing in our economy, in the way we produce, in the way we work, in the way we relate to others, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Friday.

"What is the struggle of the future, what is the satisfaction we have today? I believe we are in the midst of another industrial revolution. We are facing many crises. I have talked about the challenges coming from Putin, but we are also undergoing an industrial revolution where everything in our economy is changing, the way we produce, the way we work, the way we relate to others. There are also a lot of geopolitical differences, new powers are emerging, some powerful countries in the past are losing importance, so we have a lot of challenges, a lot of threats and the biggest challenge is that we are reaching the limit of our planet. The current crisis linked to the environmental crisis is threatening our survival and I think we should talk more about it, not less. I think it should be a theme of our social democratic movement," Timmermans said at the event organised by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and PES activists Romania on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the establishment of the first social democratic party in Romania.

He added that if things stay as they are now, rich people, people who control the economy, will find a place to live, they will be able to move to places where "they are not threatened by floods or drought".

"Ordinary people, working people who depend on their jobs and farmers who depend on crops, they have nowhere to go and if we don't take care of this climate crisis and if we don't prevent temperatures from rising by less than 2 degrees, there will be riots everywhere, industries will have to move and dealing with the climate crisis, this climate revolution, Putin's threats, all these things are things that our generation has to deal with and we have to deal with these things now," said the Vice-President of the European Commission.AGERPRES