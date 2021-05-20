Freshet on Crisul Negru, to reach border with Hungary during night

The maximum peak of the freshet on the Crisul Negru river is at the Talpos hydrometric station and will reach, during the night, the border with Hungary, warns the National Administration "Romanian Waters" (ANAR), in a press release sent on Thursday.

"The maximum peak of the freshet on the Crisul Negru river is at the Talpos hydrometric station and will reach, during the night, the border with Hungary. The freshet is spreading downstream, on the dammed sector, upstream of the Zerind hydrometric station, in safe conditions. The Hungarian side is informed in real time about the hydrological evolution and the specialists of the two countries are constantly collaborating. In the last 48 hours, on the rivers of the Crisuri (Crisul Negru, Boga, Galbena and Valea Rosie) hydrographic basin were registered cumulative precipitations of 150 l/sqm up to 200 l/sqm," the cited source notes.

These days, the teams of the Crisuri Water Basin Administration (ABA) intervened with equipment and materials, on the Crisul Negru, Crisul Pietros and Valea Rosie rivers, to limit the effects produced by the floods. Thus, over 2,000 sacks and 500 tons of stone were used for raising the dams, respectively consolidating the banks.

The Code Red Flood warning valid on Crisul Negru expires at 12:00, according to the hydrological warning issued by the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA), reports agerpres.