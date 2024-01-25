Gabriela Lee qualifies for round of 16 in Vero Beach, Florida

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Lee qualified Wednesday for the round of 16 of the USD 75,000 ITF tournament in Vero Beach, Florida after defeating American Robin Montgomery 6-2, 6-0.

Lee (28, WTA World no.389) prevailed after an hour and 15 minutes against the number six seed.

Montgomery (19, WTA World no.194) committed 6 double faults in the match, in which she missed all six break points.

Gabriela Lee came from the qualifiers after beating Americans Akasha Urhbo 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and Adriana Reami 6-2, 7-5.

In the round of 16, Gabriela Lee (formerly Talaba) will face Swiss Leonie Kung (23, WTA World no. 425 ), a first-time duel.