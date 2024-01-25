Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Gabriela Lee qualifies for round of 16 in Vero Beach, Florida

ITF
Gabriela Lee

Gabriela Lee qualifies for round of 16 in Vero Beach, Florida

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Lee qualified Wednesday for the round of 16 of the USD 75,000 ITF tournament in Vero Beach, Florida after defeating American Robin Montgomery 6-2, 6-0.

Lee (28, WTA World no.389) prevailed after an hour and 15 minutes against the number six seed.

Montgomery (19, WTA World no.194) committed 6 double faults in the match, in which she missed all six break points.

Gabriela Lee came from the qualifiers after beating Americans Akasha Urhbo 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and Adriana Reami 6-2, 7-5.

In the round of 16, Gabriela Lee (formerly Talaba) will face Swiss Leonie Kung (23, WTA World no. 425 ), a first-time duel.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.