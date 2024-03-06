Gabriela Ruse qualifies for the eighths at Trnava, Slovakia

The Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the USD 75k ITF tournament in Trnava, Slovakia, after beating the Russian Valeria Savinykh, by 6- 1, 7-6 (7/4).

Ruse (26 years old, 171 WTA) managed 8 aces in this match, won after almost two hours of play (1 h 57 min).

The Romanian, named eighth seed, was led 5-1 by Savinykh (33 years old, 169 WTA) in the second set, but then she won five consecutive sets and prevailed in the tiebreak.

Ruse had beaten Savinykh before in 2020, in the first round in Istanbul (ITF), 6-2, 7-5.

In the eighths, the Romanian will face the young Slovak player Renata Jamrichova (16 years old, 811 WTA).

Ruse will also play in doubles, where she is paired with her fellow national Miriam Bulgaru.