GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - Bucharest (2,443), followed by Iasi (616), Timis (578)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 2,443 and the counties of Iasi - 616, Timis - 578, Dolj - 526, Ilfov - 479, informed, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Covasna - 16, Harghita - 39, Vrancea - 44.

The capital has an incidence of 8.98 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 9.38 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by the counties of Timis - 7.81, Cluj - 5.73 and Dolj - 5.50, Agerpres.ro informs.

Along with these, there are 23 other counties in the red zone (over 3 cases per thousand inhabitants).

In the yellow zone there are 12 counties, and in the green zone - two counties - Covasna and Harghita.