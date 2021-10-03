 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - Bucharest (2,443), followed by Iasi (616), Timis (578)

adevarul.ro
virus covid delta

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 2,443 and the counties of Iasi - 616, Timis - 578, Dolj - 526, Ilfov - 479, informed, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Covasna - 16, Harghita - 39, Vrancea - 44.

The capital has an incidence of 8.98 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, with 9.38 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by the counties of Timis - 7.81, Cluj - 5.73 and Dolj - 5.50, Agerpres.ro informs.

Along with these, there are 23 other counties in the red zone (over 3 cases per thousand inhabitants).

In the yellow zone there are 12 counties, and in the green zone - two counties - Covasna and Harghita.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.