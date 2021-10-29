German Embassy: German medical team to evaluate COVID-19 patients in Romania

A medical team will arrive from Germany on Friday to evaluate Romanian patients with COVID-19, who could be transferred by plane to hospitals in this country, the German Embassy in Romania informs, agerpres reports.

The evaluation team will be composed of personnel from the medical service of the German armed forces, the same source said. A German air force aircraft will also be available on Monday for the strategic aeromedical evacuation of patients.

The team will travel in collaboration with the Department for Emergency Situations, under the leadership of Secretary of State Raed Arafat."Europe is characterized by its solidarity including in the common fight against Covid-19. Germany and Romania remain united in these difficult times. I am therefore glad to receive the medical team from Germany in Romania. In these dark days, good cooperation between our countries it's really like a ray of hope. Every life counts. Therefore, I hope that the mission and transport of patients will go well," said the German Ambassador, dr Peer Gebauer, according to the said source.