German Embassy says it did not receive any translation of laws adopted by Parliament from MAE

The German Embassy, in answering to a request from AGERPRES, said that "it did not receive any translation of laws adopted by the Romanian Parliament from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Moreover, the representatives of the Embassy specified that among this body's employees there are some diplomats who already made such a translation into German of the proposed modifications to the justice laws.



"Over the past months, the Embassy watched very carefully all the discussions related to the justice reform. Up to now, the Embassy did not receive any translation of the laws adopted by the Romanian Parliament. We have, instead, employees who know Romanian language and who were able to make a translation and to analyze the texts," says the message.



The Embassy specified this in the context in which the head of the special parliamentary committee for justice laws, Florin Iordache, on Thursday sent the normative acts amending Law 303/2004, Law 304/2004 and Law 317/2004 to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, to present them to the Ambassadors.



"We've made a short presentation with the modifications to these three laws on the Website of the committee and we also posted there the communication and the laws translated into English. Since some embassies received such information saying that we affected the independence of Justice and the fight against corruption, we thought necessary for a correct information of all our foreign partners and all those interested in the reform with respect to the three laws to consult and see the modifications and we made a short presentation of these modifications, considering the decisions of the Constitutional Court, the Commission of Venice and the requests of the professional associations. This short presentation, as well as the actual laws are to be found on the Website of the committee and we also translated them thinking that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the one who stays in touch with the embassies (foreign embassies in Bucharest - editor's note) or with our embassies abroad.