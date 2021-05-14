Gheorghita: 7 million vaccinated people by August 1, realistic target; it can be reached, but it is up to all of us

The coordinator of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Colonel Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, said in Targu Mures on Friday that the target on reaching the 7 million vaccinated people threshold by August 1 was "realistic" and could be reached, nonetheless it didn't depend only on the vaccination campaign organisation, but also on citizens' responsibility, agerpres reports.

"It is an already public target, an assumed target. We are trying to create all modalities under which a greater number of persons who wish to get vaccinated can do so in an as simple, easy manner as possible, no longer linked to a bureaucratic system. (...) At the moment, we fortunately have a sufficient number of doses so as to ensure vaccination to a greater number of persons. I believe this target is a realistic one, we can reach it, nonetheless it is up to all of us, not only up to how well the logistics of the vaccination process is organised, but up to the people's availability to get vaccinated," Gheorghita told a press conference.

In context, he explained that the citizens' availability to get immunised is directly linked to how well they are informed, making a call on image vectors and persons enjoying credibility in communities to get involved in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.A COVID-19 vaccination campaign is being carried out Friday through Sunday at the "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology of Targu Mures, with over 300 volunteers being involved in the process.Valeriu Gheorghita showed such events would continue nationwide, to facilitate and increase the access of a great number of persons to vaccination.