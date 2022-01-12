Governing running well, relation with PM is very good (PNL's Citu)

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated on Tuesday evening, at public broadcaster TVR1, that, until this time, the current Government has done its job, and his relation with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is "very good", although he wishes the Prime Minister had more of an influence on the governing act and made more decisions he is "comfortable" with, Agerpres reports.

"Governing, until now, is running well. Now, there are such posts that end in some ironies which shouldn't happen, but, otherwise, this compromise, which was concluded to create stability in a difficult moment for Romania and to have a majority in the Romanian Parliament, is functioning for now. It's exactly how I expected a compromise to be. As you can see, there are statements on one side and the other, each is trying to maintain their electorate, it's true, but I would say that we are not in an electoral campaign, Romanians and measures for Romanians are more important. But, even in this situation, for me it's important to not destroy a balance that was won in hard conditions in the past two years (...), because we will all have to work hard afterwards, in the future. Any slippage will be reproached by the PNL both publicly, as well as in the coalition," said Citu.Florin Citu wishes Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, with which he states he has a very good relation, would make decisions by which to bring his own vision to the governing act."I don't want to influence the way in which decisions are made, we have different styles, but he is the Prime Minister of the National Liberal Party (PNL), he is a person with whom I worked in two governments and I worked well with him, so we have a close relation. (...) It's a compromise government that he must lead and there he must make these decisions. We, the PNL, and I, as chairman of the PNL, have the luxury to make decisions for the PNL and not compromise," said the Liberal leader.Asked about the Digitization portofolio, Citu said that a decision has not been made, but that he wishes the minister position be filled by a woman.