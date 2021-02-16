Head of CNCAV: Romania receives 1,560,509 doses of COVID vaccine; 1,151,112 doses, administered

Romania has so far received 1,560,509 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 1,151,112 have been administered, the chairman of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday.

"The total number of doses received in Romania, as of February 16, is 1,560,509, of which 1,151,112 doses were administered. The existing stock today, February 16, is 262,876 doses at the level of regional storage centers," Gheorghita told a news conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

According to the head of CNCAV, until Tuesday Romania received 1,308,509 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, of which 1,083,383 were administered and 150,336 are in stock, 78,000 doses of Moderna vaccine - of which 60,917 administered and 630 in stock.

"You will notice a difference between the number of doses administered and the stock, respectively the total number of doses received. This difference is represented by the doses found in the vaccination centers, which have already been distributed and are being administered. When we present the stocks we refer strictly to the number of doses found in the regional storage centers," explained the president of CNCAV.

He also specified that, so far, Romania has received 174,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, of which 6,812 doses had been administered until Monday at 17:00 hrs, and the existing stock is 111,880 doses.

The president of CNCAV informed that the number of vaccination centers for the BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is 516.

"For stage 1 there are still 223 centers, in which the administration of the booster shot continues. I remind you: 46 centers out of the initial 269 are already closed. For the second stage there are 212 centers, to which add 81 centers from the National Defense Ministry (MApN)'s and the Ministry of the Interior (MAI)'s network - 60 in MApN network and 21 active centers in the MAI network, respectively," he said.

Valeriu Gheorghita reminded that for the AstraZeneca vaccine there are 180 centers available at national level, to which are added 22 vaccination practices in the network of the Ministry of National Defense and 30 in the network of the Ministry of the Interior.

Present at the press conference, the vice-president of CNCAV, the secretary of state with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, presented the delivery schedule of the following vaccine doses that Romania will receive: "Related to the delivery schedule for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines until the end of March the estimate of 2.5 million doses still stands (...) So far, 1,300,008 doses have been delivered. For the vaccines produced by the Moderna Company, 79,200 doses will be delivered next week, and for March we have two tranches, in which 268,800 will arrive. For the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, the day after tomorrow (Thursday - ed.n.) 75,200 doses of vaccine will arrive, on February 26 - 242,000 doses, between February 28 - March 3, 150,000, March 10 - 56,000 doses, March 17 - 155,000 doses, March 24 - 378,000 and March 31 - 414,000 doses," Baciu said.