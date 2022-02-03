Health Ministry: A share of 32.01pct of COVID-19 tests performed turned out to be positive

The share of COVID-19 tests that turned out to be positive stands at 32.01pct of the total number of COVID-19 tests carried out, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

The highest rate of positive results - 38.36pct - was recorded on Monday."Within a period of 24 hours, 32,671 people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were recorded in Romania, out of a total of 102,045 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed. The share of tests that turned out to be positive out of the total number of tests performed is 32.01pct," said the Ministry of Health in a press release sent to AGERPRES.The Ministry of Health asks people with symptoms that may indicate the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) to call their family doctor, DSP (Public Health Directorate) call centers or the single emergency number 112 to ask to be tested.Also, people who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or Ilfov County are only allowed to travel by their own transportation means, and not by public transport, to the centres especially established for the collection of samples for testing for COVID-19.People who test positive can go to the assessment centres for consultation and treatment."If your condition is severe and your symptoms are aggressive, call the single emergency number 112," recommends the Ministry.Public health experts say vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe forms of COVID-19 and death."Today, of the 993 people in the ICUs, 840 are unvaccinated. Also, out of the 111 recorded deaths, 85 occurred in unvaccinated patients," the Ministry of Health said.