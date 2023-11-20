HealthMin Rafila to meet unions representing public healthcare directorate staff

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila has announced that on Wednesday he will meet trade unions representing employees of the public healthcare directorates, told Agerpres.

The announcement was made amidst nationwide protests of the employees of the public healthcare directorates, who want their pay increased, just like the pay to the employees of the county healthcare insurance houses was.

Rafila told B1Tv private broadcaster that he contacted the unions representing the employees of the public healthcare directorates, and a meeting will take place on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health. At the same time, he said that the claims are justified.

"An economic crisis that Romania is going through, along with other countries, is perhaps not the best moment when you can resolve a lot of claims. Protests have started at the national house and the county healthcare insurance hones. Their claims have been resolved under a law approved in Parliament. Subsequently, the employees of healthcare directorates and the Ministry of Health requested equal treatment. From that point of view, I cannot but understand that their claims are based on a matter of principle, which we have to understand, namely that the healthcare system, whether we talk about the administration of the healthcare system or healthcare insurance, has to be seen in its entirety and, probably, this is where the dissatisfaction of those from the public healthcare directorates."

Rafila went on to say that the proposed solutions should be applicable. At the same time, he said he is convinced that through dialogue, transparency and "good faith in the approach" a solution will be reached.