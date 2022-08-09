Heavy downpours expected in half of Romania until Wednesday morning

The National Meteorological Administration expanded on Tuesday its Code Orange heavy rain advisory to 19 counties in Transylvania, Maramures and Crisana. Effective until Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m., the mountain and submontane areas in these regions are expected to see periods of torrential rain that can at times, but especially through accumulation, reach 40...60 litres per sqm or even over 70...80 litres per sqm in spots, accompanied by lightning, wind gusts and isolated hail.

The counties under the Code Orange alert are Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Cluj, Salaj, Maramures, Harghita and Covasna (entirely) and Timis, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, Arges, Valcea, Gorj and Mehedinti (partly).

The weather forecaster also issued a Code Yellow advisory for temporary atmospheric instability in mountain areas in Transylvania, Banat, Crisana, Maramures, northern Oltenia, northwestern Muntenia, particularly in the afternoon and in the evening, when there will be torrential downpours, lightning, wind gusts, storms and hail in certain spots. In short periods of time or through accumulation, rainfall will exceed 25...35 litres per sqm and locally even 40...60 litres per sqm.

The Code Yellow atmospheric instability warning will progressively narrow August 10 through 11 to 14 counties in southern and central Romania: Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Valcea, Galati (entirely), and Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov and Buzau (partly).

Thus, between August 10, 10:00 a.m. and August 11, 10:00 a.m., in Oltenia, northwestern Muntenia, as well as in the Southern Carpathians there will be periods of increased atmospheric instability resulting in torrential downpours, lightning, heavy wind and in some places storms and hail. In short periods of time or through accumulation, rainfall will exceed 25 - 35 litres per sqm or even 40 - 60 litres per sqm in spots.