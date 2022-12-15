 
     
Henri Coanda Airport posts 156 flights with over one hour delays, Dec 8-14

A number of 156 flights (landings and take-offs) recorded delays of more than 60 minutes, between December 8 and 14, 2022, at the "Henri Coanda" Airport, informs the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB).

For 80 of these, the airlines reported the delay or rotation of crews or aircraft as the cause, the same source reveals.

Most flights with delays of over an hour were recorded with the main operators at the airport, namely Wizz Air (53 flights), Ryan Air (40 flights) and Tarom (19 flights).

In the same period, 31 flights were cancelled.

According to the CNAB, in the mentioned interval, 17,858 flights were operated on the Henri Coanda Airport, of which 1,665 were regular flights. AGERPRES

