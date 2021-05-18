Hospitality industry calls for recovery plan with clear deadlines, disconnection from incidence rate

The Hospitality Employers Federation (FIO) calls for a plan to relaunch the sector with clear deadlines that include, among other things, disconnecting HoReCa from the incidence rate of any kind starting June 1, 2021, an increase in minimum wage for this field of activity, similar to that of the construction sector, and the reduction of the VAT for the delivery of food preparations, from 9% to 5%.

According to an FIO press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, tourism operators are asking the authorities to halve local taxes and fees for both this year and next, to pay 41.5% of the basic gross salary of an employee who is brought back in the field of work and the possibility of using the facilities for employees at the same time.

"The Hospitality Employers Federation believes that the time has come for the Government to open a wide door to this industry, which is almost on the verge of bankruptcy, and to launch a recovery plan, with clear deadlines that include the most important proposals of the HoReCa industry: disconnecting HoReCa from the incidence rate of any kind, the reactivation of the financial support measure by settling 41.5% of the basic gross salary of an employee who is brought back into the field of employment and the possibility of using facilities for employees at the same time, the introduction of a tax facility on salary and the increase of the minimum wage, similar to the one in the construction sector, for HORECA. The Hospitality Employers Federation also requests the reduction by at least 50% of all local taxes for 2021 and 2022 and the reduction of the VAT for the delivery of food preparations, from 9% to 5%, fast repayment of VAT claims, the unblocking of Measure 2 and the remediation of the situation related to Measure 3 and the postponement of credit installments as well as the rethinking of the process of staggering the debts arising from taxes and duties," specifies the cited document.

The Hospitality Employers Federation conveys to the Government that the relaxation measures, as presented in recent days, leave room only for assumptions and hopes rather than certainties.

According to the organization, the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors since the beginning of the pandemic, now operating more out of inertia and not on the basis of clear forecasts or steady and stable financial support.

Moreover, according to FIO representatives, during these months, the hospitality industry has always been promised effective financial aid, as has happened in many European countries, and measures with a clear direction so that the steps to follow can be estimated.

The steps to follow calls on the Government of Romania to take the example of other countries in Europe, where there was a respected calendar plan for financial aid and another for restrictions and relaxations.

"The conditions set, both publicly and at our direct meetings, for a threshold of 5 million vaccinated people for an ambiguous relaxation plan, lead rather to the situation where, if the threshold is not reached by June 1, those vaccinated are punished together with the unvaccinated ones," the cited source states.

The relaxation measures for the cultural sector mean, in fact, more restrictive conditions for events for both the public and cultural operators, despite the recommendations and health rules agreed by the Institute of National Health (INSP) and the Ministry of Health, emphasize the representatives of the HoReCa sector.

"After a year in which the public was able to participate in events without proof of the medical situation, starting today, although the infection rate is much lower than a few months ago, this is no longer possible," they explain.