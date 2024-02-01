In address at special European Council meeting, Iohannis tackles support to Ukraine, farmers' situation

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: Addressing on Thursday the special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, President Klaus Iohannis spoke about the support to Ukraine and the situation of European farmers.

The Romanian president emphasized the importance of the 27 EU member states agreeing on a solution to revise the Multiannual Financial Framework based on the elements previously agreed upon in the EU26 format, at the European Council meeting in December, with such a solution proving the unity and commitment of the entire European bloc in the face of the major current challenges, agerpres reports.

The Romanian head of state welcomed the adoption of the Multiannual Financial Framework review package whereby the Union will be able to continue the financial support to Ukraine and will have important instruments at hand to facilitate action in relevant areas such as migration management, defense and increased competitiveness.

Iohannis mentioned that the agreement reached is essential in ensuring the predictability of the aid to Ukraine, but also in sending a strong political message from the Union to Ukraine.The president reiterated that Ukraine must remain a priority for the EU, and support for Ukraine, in all forms, must continue under increased predictability, both economy- and military-wise.According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis underscored that the adoption of the Ukraine Facility represents an important step forward. "From the very beginning of the negotiation process, Romania has supported the creation and appropriate financing of this Facility, in complementarity with the other multidimensional support measures for Ukraine," the cited source states.Regarding the situation in the Middle East, the president of Romania pleaded for maintaining EU unity in dealing with this conflict and keeping its influence as an actor actively engaged in reviving the two-state solution. "Romania firmly condemned the Hamas terrorist attack. Urgent solutions are needed for the release of the hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance in Gaza," the Presidential Administration emphasizes.Also, President Klaus Iohannis voiced support for the continuation of actions aimed at de-escalating the conflict and preventing its expansion in the region, in cooperation with all relevant international and regional actors.Referring to the situation of European farmers against the background of the ongoing protests of agriculture workers in several member states, the Romanian head of state mentioned during debates that the farmers' requests are legitimate and that it is important to identify coordinated solutions across the entire EU in response to the difficulties reported by them.