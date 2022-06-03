In order to reduce budgetary expenses, Romania needs to decrease number of counties to 15

The total territorial reorganization of Romania by reducing the number of counties to 15 (from 41) represents a priority for reducing the budgetary expenses, supported by the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR).

According to the source, CCIR organized a working meeting with important employers' and professional sectoral organizations in Romania.The discussions focused on the current economic situation, the possibilities of developing and promoting Romanian products and services and ways of reducing public spending.Thus, the signatory organizations consider as a priority the total territorial reorganization of Romania by reducing the number of counties to 15, as well as redefining the notion of commune as a locality with at least 5,000 inhabitants."The reorganization should be carried out on the model of the organization of the Courts of Appeal, which are in the number of 15, respectively in Bucharest, Craiova, Timisoara, Oradea, Cluj, Suceava, Iasi, Galati, Constanta, Ploiesti, Pitesti, Alba-Iulia, Targu Mures, Bacau, Brasov. This model can also be taken over in the case of counties, especially since the Romanian Constitution does not speak of a certain number of counties. Obviously, this must be assumed by the decision-makers, being, at the same time, an act of political courage, following a consistent and transparent debate on the savings that can be made in this way to the public budget, money that can be reinvested in the Romanian economy," the press release reads.According to the source, the signatory organizations are: the Chamber of Trade and Industry of Romania, the Romanian Employers' Association in the Milling, Bakery and Flour Products Industry (ROMPAN), the Employers' Federation in the Construction Materials Industry in Romania (PATROMAT), the League of Associations of Agricultural Producers in Romania (LAPAR), the National Association of Tourism Agencies in Romania (ANAT), the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT), National Interprofessional Organization of Wine (ONIV), Association of Brokers in Romania.AGERPRES