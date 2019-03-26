Initiative Romania's Ghioc: President Iohannis announced that referendum on Justice will be held on 26 May

Founder of the Initiative Romania organisation Elena Ghioc announced on Tuesday that President Klaus Iohannis conveyed, within the meeting with representatives of the civil society, that the referendum on Justice will be organised on 26 May, at the same time with the elections to the European Parliament.

"There is a conclusion and that is the organisation of a referendum on Justice, President Klaus Iohannis just announced us at today's meeting with representatives of the civil society. (...) We went there to request the starting of this demarche, we received this good news that it will happen (...) on the day of the elections to the European Parliament, on 26 May 2019," Ghioc stated.