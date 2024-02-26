Iohannis congratulates Hungary's new president: Looking forward to working together to the benefit of our people

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated on Monday Hungary's President-elect Tamas Sulyok.

"Congratulations to Tamás Sulyok for the election as President of Hungary. I look forward to working together to the benefit of our people, on the basis of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Hungary," the Romanian head of state wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On Monday, Hungary's Parliament elected Constitutional Court chief Tamas Sulyok as the country's new president.

Tamas Sulyok, a 67-year-old jurist who has headed the Constitutional Court since 2016, was sworn in and will take office on March 5. In Hungary the role of the president is largely ceremonial.