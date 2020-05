Iohannis: I saw yesterday some politicians' satisfaction in seeing CCR ruling on fines; a sign of recklessness

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its 'acolytes' are doing all possible for authorities' effort to fail in respect to managing the current crisis.

"I saw yesterday the amount of satisfaction with which some politicians received the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] ruling on the fines enforced during this state of emergency period. It is yet another sign of carelessness, recklessness and misunderstanding of the mission they have, as well as a proof that for these politicians the political interest if above people," the head of state said in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.