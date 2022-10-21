Iohannis: In current geopolitical context, protection of critical infrastructure becomes a top priority

President Klaus Iohannis participated, on Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the European Council, where he highlighted Romania's key role in facilitating grain exports from Ukraine, showing that, in the current geopolitical context, the protection of critical infrastructure becomes a top priority.

"In terms of food security, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted Romania's key role in facilitating grain exports from Ukraine, since so far over 5.2 million tons of grain have transited our country to reach the international market. At the same time, Romania's president has shown that, in the current geopolitical context, the protection of critical infrastructure becomes a top priority, welcoming in this sense the European Commission's proposal for a coordinated approach in order to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure," the Presidential Administration informed in a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the release, the head of state referred to the recent escalations of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, through attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, the illegal annexation of the four regions, the decree of partial mobilization, showing that these represent additional evidence of "irresponsible" behavior of the Russian Federation, which has gone to another level and which calls for a common, united and strong response from the European Union and a solid transatlantic coordination.

The President reiterated Romania's support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining support for this country as long as it is needed, on all levels. In this sense, the head of state welcomed the recent decisions regarding the establishment of a military assistance mission for Ukraine and the continuation of support through a new tranche of the European Peace Facility, as concrete measures to respond to the acute needs of this country. Klaus Iohannis spoke in favor of identifying the best solutions for further ensuring adequate financial support for Ukraine, based on a structured and predictable approach.

The head of state also drew attention to the implications of the "irresponsible" actions of the Russian Federation on the security of other partners in the region, especially on the Republic of Moldova, pleading for the continuation of European efforts to strengthen their resilience.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure on the Russian Federation by all available means, welcoming the restrictive measures already adopted and expressing support for new ones, with the aim of eroding the capacity and political will to continue the war. The President reiterated that Romania is a strong supporter of international efforts to ensure accountability for all serious crimes committed in Ukraine.

As to Belarus, Iohannis emphasized the need to send a clear and coordinated message regarding the strong response that will be formulated by the European Union in the case of this state's contribution to the escalation of aggression against Ukraine. AGERPRES